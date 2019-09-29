Cna Financial Has Lifted Its National Oilwell Var (NOV) Position by $1.30 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Raised Its Stake by $506,022

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in National Oilwell Var (NOV) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 59,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 130,318 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, up from 71,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in National Oilwell Var for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 2.52M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 69.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 1,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,394 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 18/04/2018 – KOREAN AIR PLANS TO CHECK FAN BLADES OF ITS ENTIRE BOEING 737 FLEET BY NOV – COMPANY OFFICIAL; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,300 shares to 151,834 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 26,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,041 shares, and cut its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:AGII).