Cna Financial Has Increased Motorcar Pts Amer In (MPAA) Position by $318,066 as Stock Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Glynn Capital Management Increased Holding by $757,200

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17M, up from 23,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.49. About 1.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTL. SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN SHOPPING APP; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer In (MPAA) by 87.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 32,399 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, up from 17,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 27,421 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 9,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,500 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings.

