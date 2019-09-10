Cna Financial Has Increased Its Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $576,510; Ventas (VTR) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 6,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 1.47 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 10,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 7.19 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $341.66 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

