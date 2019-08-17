Cna Financial Has Decreased Position in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $604,464; Holder Ledyard National Bank Boosted Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 4,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.60M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 12,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 44,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01M shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 37,400 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 39,037 shares. James Invest Research Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 13,690 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 30,504 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 101,261 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 50,000 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 416,333 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.98% or 129,597 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited holds 1.54M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 394 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Franklin invested 0.29% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Stifel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 129,001 shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,819 shares to 22,952 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (NYSE:WAIR).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought $49,302 worth of stock.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 9,401 shares to 37,738 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 42,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,690 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Kbw Bank Port Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke And Bieler LP has invested 2.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Chemical Savings Bank holds 0.11% or 12,459 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Management Comm holds 5,940 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited invested in 124,180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Scotia Cap accumulated 5,833 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 20,585 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.11% stake. Savant Capital Lc stated it has 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hills Bancorporation Trust invested in 4,311 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.52% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 27,810 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company invested 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

