Cna Financial Has Decreased Its Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stake by $1.07 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Argent Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.11 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 7,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 8,767 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 16,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 510,873 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 62,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 356,779 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, down from 419,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 33,957 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Covanta Holding Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 18% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta Holding (CVA) Presents At Stifel 2019 Investor Summit at WasteExpo Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23,850 shares to 56,819 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) by 59,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $10.51 million for 55.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Janssen Pharma’s Erleada for mCSPC – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Could Be a Big Year for Incyte – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 407,595 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Systematic Mngmt Lp reported 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Company accumulated 6.34% or 88,630 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc, Texas-based fund reported 32,636 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 106,137 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has 32,405 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Advsrs Limited has 70,517 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Horizon Svcs Limited Liability, Indiana-based fund reported 1,910 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hightower Ser Lta stated it has 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Foyston Gordon And Payne owns 6.87% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 264,604 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.