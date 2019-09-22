Cna Financial Has Decreased By $4.19 Million Its Dish Network (DISH) Holding; INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (ITMSF) Shorts Decreased By 4.89%

INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (OTCMKTS:ITMSF) had a decrease of 4.89% in short interest. ITMSF’s SI was 21,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.89% from 22,500 shares previously. With 5,200 avg volume, 4 days are for INTERMAP TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CL A O (OTCMKTS:ITMSF)’s short sellers to cover ITMSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1911 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cna Financial Corp decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 84.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp sold 110,312 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 19,688 shares with $756,000 value, down from 130,000 last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $17.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 2.35M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review

Intermap Technologies Corporation operates as a geospatial information firm in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.51 million. The firm offers InsitePro, a Web insurance underwriting software that delivers risk information derived from complex risk models and datasets. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides value-added data products, including NEXTMap World 10, a digital elevation model that provides seamless, surface elevation data with a 10-meter ground sampling distance for geospatial analyses; and NEXTMap World 30, a product that provides seamless, surface elevation data with a 30-meter ground sampling distance for geospatial analyses.

Cna Financial Corp increased National Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) stake by 59,123 shares to 130,318 valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) stake by 6,256 shares and now owns 56,102 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was raised too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. The insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought 500,005 shares worth $15.72M. Shares for $9.35 million were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 8.57% above currents $34.54 stock price. DISH Network had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, August 26 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67M for 14.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.