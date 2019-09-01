Cna Financial Has Cut By $426,400 Its D R Horton (DHI) Position; Southside Bancshares (SBSI)’s Sentiment Is 0.7

Cna Financial Corp decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 11.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp sold 10,400 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 83,800 shares with $3.47 million value, down from 94,200 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B

Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 33 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 47 trimmed and sold stakes in Southside Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 17.12 million shares, down from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Southside Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 47 Increased: 27 New Position: 6.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $91,604 activity.

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 1.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.25M for 14.44 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate.

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. for 227,038 shares. Third Avenue Management Llc owns 198,385 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.4% invested in the company for 46,633 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Proshare Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 276,825 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 11,442 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Lone Pine Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.59% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Holowesko Prtn Ltd has 3% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 935,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group has 0.21% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 27,460 shares. Buckingham Management has invested 1.44% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Shaker Invests Limited Liability Oh stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 22,485 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Chartist Ca reported 5,169 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 37,669 shares. Thompson Inv Management Incorporated has 0.1% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 12,490 shares. 64,364 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 12,938 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 2.85% above currents $49.47 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 15. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DHI in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. JMP Securities maintained the shares of DHI in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Cna Financial Corp increased C&J Energy Svcs Inc stake by 43,044 shares to 65,005 valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wen Hldg Inc stake by 19,852 shares and now owns 163,499 shares. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (NYSE:WAIR) was raised too.

