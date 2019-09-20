Cna Financial Has Cut American Intl Group (AIG) Holding By $451,560; Huber Capital Management Trimmed By $3.87 Million Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position

Cna Financial Corp decreased American Intl Group (AIG) stake by 11.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp sold 8,520 shares as American Intl Group (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 66,361 shares with $3.54 million value, down from 74,881 last quarter. American Intl Group now has $50.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 1.42M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 32.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 49,600 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 101,100 shares with $7.94 million value, down from 150,700 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $111.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 2.99 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. $51,710 worth of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was bought by Vaughan Therese M.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $917.21M for 13.84 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torray Ltd Com invested in 319,661 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 0.06% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 3.39 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Richmond Hill Invests Ltd Llc holds 329,518 shares or 12.07% of its portfolio. 1,093 are held by Exane Derivatives. Blair William Il accumulated 16,313 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking stated it has 736,168 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Holowesko Partners Limited stated it has 1.14M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 478,885 shares in its portfolio. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 0.14% or 6,171 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.18% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Korea Investment accumulated 0.12% or 542,332 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Com invested in 8,928 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 221,900 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Cna Financial Corp increased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 29,793 shares to 128,869 valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 49,658 shares and now owns 69,248 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 34.21% above currents $71.83 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 558,230 are held by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Incorporated. Epoch Prtnrs invested in 2.25 million shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America owns 4,503 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv holds 0.02% or 1,013 shares in its portfolio. Becker Management has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.66% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 1,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Girard reported 0.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 70,497 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,508 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 10,448 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc holds 79,799 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,768 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 113,806 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14B for 13.11 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares.