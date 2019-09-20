Cna Financial Decreased Holding in Hess (HES) as Market Valuation Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Advent Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.55 Million

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 3.56 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 27.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 26,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, down from 96,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 2.43M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals In (Prn) by 1.90M shares to 10.75 million shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc (Prn) by 4.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.64M shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins invested in 0.59% or 28,218 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Company reported 67 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 124,663 shares. Saturna Cap reported 4,831 shares. Cap invested in 15.23 million shares. Novare Management Llc reported 0.1% stake. Lifeplan Fincl Group owns 71 shares. Fidelity owns 52,938 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 151,392 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 100,760 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,200 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guyasuta Inv Advisors Inc holds 1.04% or 97,153 shares. City Holding holds 0.75% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,620 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 55,217 shares to 60,117 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

