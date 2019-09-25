CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

We will be comparing the differences between CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation 46 1.31 N/A 3.17 15.11 The Allstate Corporation 100 0.84 N/A 6.91 15.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CNA Financial Corporation and The Allstate Corporation. The Allstate Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than CNA Financial Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CNA Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Allstate Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5% The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.83 beta means CNA Financial Corporation’s volatility is 17.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. The Allstate Corporation’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.81 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CNA Financial Corporation and The Allstate Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Competitively The Allstate Corporation has a consensus target price of $108, with potential upside of 0.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CNA Financial Corporation and The Allstate Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.5% respectively. 0.3% are CNA Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41% The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than The Allstate Corporation.

Summary

The Allstate Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors CNA Financial Corporation.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.