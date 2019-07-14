CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

We are contrasting CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation 45 1.28 N/A 3.17 14.31 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 154 3.27 N/A 9.96 16.77

Table 1 highlights CNA Financial Corporation and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CNA Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. CNA Financial Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CNA Financial Corporation and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CNA Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

CNA Financial Corporation and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 2 2 1 2.20

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $168.25 average price target and a -8.53% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of CNA Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation 0.18% 2.3% 8.26% -1.79% -1.99% 7.37% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 3.47% 9.67% 16.11% 33.65% 31.13% 24.87%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation has weaker performance than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Summary

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors CNA Financial Corporation.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.