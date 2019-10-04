CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation 48 1.76 27.58M 3.17 15.11 Radian Group Inc. 23 1.09 202.08M 3.04 7.50

Demonstrates CNA Financial Corporation and Radian Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Radian Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CNA Financial Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CNA Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Radian Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CNA Financial Corporation and Radian Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 57,446,365.34% 7.6% 1.5% Radian Group Inc. 878,226,857.89% 19.3% 10.5%

Volatility and Risk

CNA Financial Corporation’s 0.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 17.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Radian Group Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CNA Financial Corporation and Radian Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Radian Group Inc. has an average price target of $27, with potential upside of 15.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CNA Financial Corporation shares and 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Radian Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41% Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation was less bullish than Radian Group Inc.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.