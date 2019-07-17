CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) Contrasting side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation 45 1.27 N/A 3.17 14.31 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 119 1.11 N/A 7.35 16.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CNA Financial Corporation and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CNA Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. CNA Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CNA Financial Corporation and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CNA Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CNA Financial Corporation shares and 90.1% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares. About 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation 0.18% 2.3% 8.26% -1.79% -1.99% 7.37% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.65% 4.57% 3.03% 13.59% 6.04% 8.7%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation was less bullish than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats CNA Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.