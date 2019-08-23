CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Contrasting side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and NI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation 46 1.24 N/A 3.17 15.11 NI Holdings Inc. 17 1.58 N/A 1.73 9.70

Table 1 highlights CNA Financial Corporation and NI Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NI Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CNA Financial Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. CNA Financial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than NI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CNA Financial Corporation and NI Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5% NI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 8.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CNA Financial Corporation shares and 22.1% of NI Holdings Inc. shares. CNA Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of NI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41% NI Holdings Inc. 0.24% -4.87% 4.74% 11.18% 1.27% 6.87%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than NI Holdings Inc.

Summary

CNA Financial Corporation beats NI Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nevada, Arizona, and Minnesota. The companyÂ’s products include private passenger automobile, homeowners, farm owners, commercial multi-peril crop, crop hail, and commercial property and liability insurance policies. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.