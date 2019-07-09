CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Contrasting side by side

Both CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial Corporation 45 1.27 N/A 3.17 14.31 American International Group Inc. 46 0.99 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CNA Financial Corporation and American International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CNA Financial Corporation and American International Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5% American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

CNA Financial Corporation’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. American International Group Inc.’s 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.36 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CNA Financial Corporation and American International Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 American International Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

American International Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $51.8 consensus price target and a -5.75% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of CNA Financial Corporation shares and 92.2% of American International Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.14% of American International Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CNA Financial Corporation 0.18% 2.3% 8.26% -1.79% -1.99% 7.37% American International Group Inc. 3.78% 13.21% 17.36% 18.32% -2.02% 31.57%

For the past year CNA Financial Corporation has weaker performance than American International Group Inc.

Summary

CNA Financial Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors American International Group Inc.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.