Cna Financial Boosted By $1.12 Million Its Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Position; Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Sentiment Is 0.96

Cna Financial Corp increased Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) stake by 49.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp acquired 24,899 shares as Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 74,875 shares with $3.43M value, up from 49,976 last quarter. Cooper Std Hldgs Inc now has $633.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 142,747 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 62.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD SEES FY REV. $3.55B TO $3.60B, EST. $3.62B; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Net $57.4M; 14/05/2018 – COOPER STANDARD EXPANDS PRODUCT OFFERINGS WITH LS MTRON BUY; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q REV. $967.4M, EST. $901.0M; 10/04/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Fortrex™ Material Innovation Wins 2018 Automotive News PACE Award; 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91

Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 44 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 46 sold and decreased their holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 19.38 million shares, up from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Old Second Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 30 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Bullish On Old Second Bancorp’s Growth, Profitability – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Buy Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.27 million for 9.60 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 34,375 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) has declined 13.55% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for 586,916 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 1.10 million shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 637,098 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 1.94% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 660,980 shares.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company has market cap of $356.07 million. The firm accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business makes, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CPS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 1.57% more from 16.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 54 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 1,470 were reported by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). D E Shaw Communication holds 80,782 shares. 683 Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0.69% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Cna Fincl Corp holds 0.71% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) or 74,875 shares. 23,433 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). 1.05M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.13% or 208,926 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cooper-Standard Holdings has $6300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 23.58% above currents $37.49 stock price. Cooper-Standard Holdings had 7 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $3600 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Roth Capital maintained Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) on Thursday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Monday, July 15.

