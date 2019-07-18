CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation 55 2.39 N/A 2.10 26.56 WEC Energy Group Inc. 78 3.53 N/A 3.44 23.16

Table 1 highlights CMS Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WEC Energy Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CMS Energy Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CMS Energy Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CMS Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 2.6% WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

CMS Energy Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.19. In other hand, WEC Energy Group Inc. has beta of 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CMS Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor WEC Energy Group Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. CMS Energy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WEC Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CMS Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 5 0 2.00 WEC Energy Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The downside potential is -3.53% for CMS Energy Corporation with average price target of $56.6. Competitively the average price target of WEC Energy Group Inc. is $80.25, which is potential -7.65% downside. Based on the data given earlier, CMS Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than WEC Energy Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CMS Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 77.2% respectively. 0.5% are CMS Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CMS Energy Corporation 2.91% 1.79% 5.82% 11.39% 23.43% 12.49% WEC Energy Group Inc. 2.89% 2.52% 7.36% 13.77% 28.83% 14.99%

For the past year CMS Energy Corporation has weaker performance than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Summary

WEC Energy Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors CMS Energy Corporation.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.