CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation 56 2.47 N/A 2.10 27.68 Dominion Energy Inc. 75 4.11 N/A 2.17 34.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CMS Energy Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc. Dominion Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CMS Energy Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CMS Energy Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Dominion Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has CMS Energy Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4% Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

CMS Energy Corporation has a beta of 0.14 and its 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dominion Energy Inc.’s 76.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CMS Energy Corporation are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Dominion Energy Inc. has 0.6 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CMS Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dominion Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CMS Energy Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 5 0 2.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

CMS Energy Corporation’s downside potential is -6.17% at a $56.6 consensus price target. Dominion Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.6 consensus price target and a 6.36% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Dominion Energy Inc. appears more favorable than CMS Energy Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CMS Energy Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 66.3%. About 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26% Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96%

For the past year CMS Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Dominion Energy Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Dominion Energy Inc. beats CMS Energy Corporation.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.