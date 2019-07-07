CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Both CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation 54 2.39 N/A 2.10 26.56 Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.72

Table 1 highlights CMS Energy Corporation and Central Puerto S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Central Puerto S.A. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CMS Energy Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. CMS Energy Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Central Puerto S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has CMS Energy Corporation and Central Puerto S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 2.6% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CMS Energy Corporation and Central Puerto S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 6 0 2.00 Central Puerto S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

CMS Energy Corporation has an average price target of $55.83, and a -4.92% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of CMS Energy Corporation shares and 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. shares. About 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Central Puerto S.A. has 0.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CMS Energy Corporation 2.91% 1.79% 5.82% 11.39% 23.43% 12.49% Central Puerto S.A. -10.54% -6.45% -27.98% -22.75% -39.64% -13.26%

For the past year CMS Energy Corporation had bullish trend while Central Puerto S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

CMS Energy Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Central Puerto S.A.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.