CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) and WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Comparison side by side

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation 57 2.53 N/A 2.10 27.68 WEC Energy Group Inc. 83 3.82 N/A 3.44 24.86

In table 1 we can see CMS Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WEC Energy Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than CMS Energy Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. CMS Energy Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of WEC Energy Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CMS Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4% WEC Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 3.3%

CMS Energy Corporation is 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.14 beta. Competitively, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s 89.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.11 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CMS Energy Corporation are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, WEC Energy Group Inc. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. CMS Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WEC Energy Group Inc.

The Ratings and Recommendations for CMS Energy Corporation and WEC Energy Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 WEC Energy Group Inc. 2 1 1 2.25

CMS Energy Corporation’s consensus price target is $64.5, while its potential upside is 4.96%. On the other hand, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s potential downside is -0.96% and its consensus price target is $89.6. Based on the data delivered earlier, CMS Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than WEC Energy Group Inc., analysts belief.

Roughly 95.6% of CMS Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 77.1% of WEC Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are WEC Energy Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26% WEC Energy Group Inc. -0.4% 2.8% 10.06% 19.62% 31.07% 23.39%

For the past year CMS Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than WEC Energy Group Inc.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.