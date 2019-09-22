CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Comparing side by side

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation 58 2.58 N/A 2.10 27.68 The Southern Company 55 2.90 N/A 3.21 17.49

Table 1 highlights CMS Energy Corporation and The Southern Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Southern Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CMS Energy Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. CMS Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The Southern Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CMS Energy Corporation and The Southern Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4% The Southern Company 0.00% 13.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.14 beta indicates that CMS Energy Corporation is 86.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. The Southern Company’s 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

CMS Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, The Southern Company which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

CMS Energy Corporation and The Southern Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 The Southern Company 1 2 0 2.67

CMS Energy Corporation has a 5.64% upside potential and an average price target of $66.67. The Southern Company on the other hand boasts of a $60 consensus price target and a -1.82% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that CMS Energy Corporation looks more robust than The Southern Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of CMS Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 58.5% of The Southern Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are CMS Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of The Southern Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26% The Southern Company 1.01% 2.48% 7.01% 17.4% 17.3% 27.96%

For the past year CMS Energy Corporation has weaker performance than The Southern Company

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Southern Company beats CMS Energy Corporation.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility. As of February 22, 2017, it had 44,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million electric and gas utility customers. The company also provides digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.