CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Comparison side by side

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy Corporation 55 2.38 N/A 2.10 26.56 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 10 0.00 N/A 1.30 8.60

Demonstrates CMS Energy Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CMS Energy Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CMS Energy Corporation is currently more expensive than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 2.6% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0.00% 8.8% 4%

Volatility and Risk

CMS Energy Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.19. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CMS Energy Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9. Competitively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CMS Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CMS Energy Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy Corporation 0 6 0 2.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0.00

CMS Energy Corporation’s downside potential is -4.69% at a $55.83 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CMS Energy Corporation and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 28.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 55.6% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CMS Energy Corporation 2.91% 1.79% 5.82% 11.39% 23.43% 12.49% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL -2.44% 20.17% 22% 57.21% 70.37% 43.04%

For the past year CMS Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors CMS Energy Corporation beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.