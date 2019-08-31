Cms Energy Com Usd0.01 (CMS) Holder Cognios Capital Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position Maintained by Mackay Shields Llc

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (CMS) by 91.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 41,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 3,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 44,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 1.21M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 18/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Erste Group Bank AG: Framework programme for Erste Group share transactions by savings banks of the Haftungsverbund (cross guarantee system); 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $2.30-Adj EPS $2.34; 27/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on CMS Emergency Preparedness, Getting More Protein, More; 09/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: CMS chief criticizes Medicare drug payments for ‘perverse’ incentives; 22/03/2018 – CMS European M&A Study: Sellers Take Centre Stage as European M&A Deal Value Surges in 2017; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Heller Questions CMS Official on his Electronic Prescribing Bill; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 267.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 102,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 141,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92M, up from 38,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 769,761 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.05% stake. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated reported 0.22% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.61% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Pension Service owns 357,857 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 33,730 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 89,054 shares. Jump Trading Limited Company holds 4,764 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 33,085 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund holds 5,635 shares. Moreover, Magellan Asset has 0.04% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 222,044 shares. 70,911 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,238 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 29,629 shares to 101,588 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (NYSE:K).

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $196.89 million for 22.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 106,255 shares to 212,831 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 50,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,364 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).