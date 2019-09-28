Cms Energy Com (CMS) Holder Sg Americas Securities Boosted Its Position; Glovista Investments Has Decreased Stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by $417,067

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 59,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,225 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337,000, down from 103,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.30 million market cap company. It closed at $7.79 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (CMS) by 134.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 38,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 67,747 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 28,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 2.69 million shares traded or 46.49% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZING NEW AUTHORITY PERMITTING PART D SPONSORS TO REQUIRE ADDICTION/OVERUSE RISK BENEFICIARIES TO USE ONLY SELECTED PHARMACIES FOR OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: FORM 6-K FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 17/04/2018 – CA.:CMS TO ISSUE MEDICARE CARDS WITHOUT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS; 23/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 23 CMS Deadline Extended; 25/04/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M Applauds CMS’ Efforts to Reduce Regulatory Burdens, Improve Patient Care; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CMS & SUB; RATES CMS’S JR SUB NOTES ‘BB+’; 04/04/2018 – Westfield Gardens Awarded Five-Star Rating by CMS; 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address at the 15th Annual World Health Care Congress in DC

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Economictimes.Indiatimes.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin near three-month lows after tepid response to NYSE owner’s futures – Economic Times” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc Com New by 21,575 shares to 2,522 shares, valued at $148,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio Com New (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 15,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,677 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Long Online Shrt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP accumulated 643,590 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 6,788 are owned by Mirador Capital L P. 54 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca). Prudential Financial Inc holds 261,169 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 83,805 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. 101,695 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Mariner Limited Com holds 0% or 4,356 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 906 shares. Proshare Ltd holds 0.01% or 33,874 shares in its portfolio. 52,537 are owned by Stifel Fincl. 103,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 8 investors sold PMM shares while 10 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 3.49% less from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 3,052 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has 231,280 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 138,827 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) or 17,791 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 289,842 shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0% or 15,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 91,056 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 25,590 shares. Cls Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Creative Planning holds 24,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 140,876 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Focus Ltd Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).

More important recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.032 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.