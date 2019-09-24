Cms Energy (CMS) Valuation Rose While Bruce & Co Has Trimmed by $2.59 Million Its Holding; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Cut Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $9.71 Million

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy (CMS) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 492,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.54 million, down from 538,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.19. About 1.42M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Cms Energy’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 06/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Praises New, Patient-Centered CMS Initiatives; 16/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 28/03/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M, E&C Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 22/03/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Regulation to Alleviate State Burden; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP CMS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.30 TO $2.34; 27/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Drives Patient-Centered Care over Paperwork in Proposals to Modernize Medicare and Reduce Burden; 29/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: PORR AG: Publication pursuant to sec 2 of the Publication Regulation (Veröffentlichungsverordnung); 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 124,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 154,109 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10 million, down from 278,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 6.44M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.14 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 5.12M shares to 6.83 million shares, valued at $107.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL) by 4.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.29% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 48,714 were accumulated by Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Nj. Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 128,384 were reported by First Fiduciary Counsel Inc. Portland Glob Advsrs Lc reported 3,242 shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,972 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 11,179 are owned by Excalibur. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0.22% or 1.02M shares. 43,805 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Mengis Capital Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 26,950 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.02% or 37,106 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,210 shares. Ent Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 244 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 346 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 3.24M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 725,987 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Oakworth Capital reported 1,553 shares stake. Natl Registered Advisor reported 0.5% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability stated it has 13,407 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Westwood Group, a Texas-based fund reported 1.26M shares. 209,804 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 25,194 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Lc stated it has 136,928 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd has invested 0.24% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.01M for 21.35 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.