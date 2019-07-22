CMS Energy (CMS) to pay $0.38 on Aug 30, 2019; ARIAKE JAPAN ORDINARY SHARES (AKEJF) Shorts Raised By 5.48%

CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) is expected to pay $0.38 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:CMS) shareholders before Aug 1, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. CMS Energy Corp’s current price of $58.26 translates into 0.66% yield. CMS Energy Corp’s dividend has Aug 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 1.49 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 27/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 79. Interim Reporting; 10/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 72. Interim Reporting; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Cms Energy’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch, Finance Committee Republicans Praise CMS on Medicare Advantage, Encourage Transparency and Outreach; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Finalizes Policy Changes and Updates for Medicare Advantage and the Prescription Drug Benefit Program for Contract Yea; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 28/03/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M, E&C Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 27/04/2018 – CMS: Fiscal Year 2019 Medicare Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule (CMS-1688-P); 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $2.30-Adj EPS $2.34

Among 5 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CMS Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. Barclays Capital maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $55 target. UBS maintained CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $57 target. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS Energy Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.38% stake. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.12 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 68 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.04% or 416,550 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 300 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 415,668 shares. Johnson Counsel has 4,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 23,386 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.01% or 103,806 shares. 11,082 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Putnam Invs Lc holds 0.02% or 157,882 shares in its portfolio. Mai Mngmt has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 9,163 are owned by Scotia Capital.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $16.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 26.35 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

