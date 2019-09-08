Cms Energy (CMS) Stake Held by Energy Income Partners Llc; Swiss National Bank Has Increased Its Position in Fortinet (FTNT) by $1.27 Million

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 482,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.55 million, up from 467,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 789,817 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 66,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 2.36M shares traded or 32.10% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 14/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG / Buyback programme; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 05/03/2018 – Arkansas Govern: Governor Hutchinson Announces that CMS Approves Work Requirement for Arkansas Works Enrollees; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 Idaho Responds to CMS Administrator on State-Based Health Insurance Plans; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS FINALIZING REDUCTION IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT LOW-INCOME BENEFICIARIES PAY FOR CERTAIN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES KNOWN AS “BIOSIMILARS”; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZED POLICES FOR MEDICARE HEALTH AND DRUG PLANS FOR 2019 THAT WILL SAVE MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES MONEY ON PRESCRIPTION DRUGS; 07/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 44, Form CMS-224-14; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 235,494 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Chevy Chase Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 239,887 shares. 714,000 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 780,986 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 270,404 shares. Conning holds 0.02% or 10,429 shares. Advisory holds 0.01% or 7,105 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 23,610 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4.15M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 187,147 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 383,519 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co owns 171,585 shares.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CMS Energy Corporation: This 5.875% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $107.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,732 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).