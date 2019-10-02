Cms Energy (CMS) Shareholder Tdam Usa Has Lifted Holding; As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Value Rose, Perigon Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.01 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 148.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 8,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13,525 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 5,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $115.36. About 952,860 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 5,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 156,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, up from 150,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 827,251 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 18/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Erste Group Bank AG: Framework programme for Erste Group share transactions by savings banks of the Haftungsverbund (cross guarantee system); 10/05/2018 – REALWIRE/Storit Limited (Holding Company of CMS Distribution)announces results for the year ended 31st December, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Serviceware SE: Publication of home country pursuant to Section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow; 02/04/2018 – Argo Translation’s CMS Connect™ Plugin Makes Content Management Translation, Updates Easy; 29/03/2018 – Contentstack Introduces CMS Modular Blocks, A Dynamic New Way to Create Pages Quickly and Easily; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Net $241M; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,533 shares to 123,995 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,986 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 4,041 are held by Wetherby Asset. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 1.33 million shares. Partners Gru Ag holds 327,053 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.04% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 457,411 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.43M shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 65,386 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited invested in 437,237 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 13,407 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 906 were reported by Johnson Grp. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Aqr Lc owns 603,525 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,350 shares to 64,384 shares, valued at $18.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,438 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 15,955 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 50 shares. Intl Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Stephens Ar invested in 8,476 shares. Avalon Global Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.01% stake. Raymond James Assocs reported 248,281 shares stake. Alberta Inv Mgmt has 6,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 2.46 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fil invested in 0.01% or 69,842 shares. Mirador Capital Lp reported 5,215 shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Creative Planning holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 5,980 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,530 shares in its portfolio. 22,971 were reported by Advsr Asset Mngmt.

