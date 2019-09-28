Cms Energy (CMS) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Lifted Position by $1.87 Million as Stock Price Rose; Legg Mason (LM) Share Price Rose While American Financial Group Has Lowered by $3.42 Million Its Stake

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 355,643 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 32,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 95,483 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, up from 62,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 2.69M shares traded or 46.49% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 18/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley, Ernst Lead Iowa Delegation Members in Urging CMS to Repeal Guidance Hindering Iowa’s Individual; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information; 08/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Pallone on CMS’s Rejection of Idaho’s Illegal Junk Plans; 21/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Applauds CMS Decision to Reaffirm the Longstanding Coverage for Its Next-Generation Sequencing Assay; 02/04/2018 – CMS ISSUES FINAL MEDICARE HEALTH, DRUG PLANS FOR 2019; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 14/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG / Buyback programme; 13/04/2018 – Rep. DelBene: DelBene Urges CMS to Support Shift to Value-based Health Care; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for ‘Promoting lnteroperability’; 17/04/2018 – CA.:CMS TO ISSUE MEDICARE CARDS WITHOUT SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 120,000 shares to 850,595 shares, valued at $13.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,075 shares to 17,794 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 76,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,209 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings.