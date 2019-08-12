Cms Energy (CMS) Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lifted Position; Epam Systems (EPAM) Stock Value Rose While Summit Creek Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.57 Million

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 27,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 107,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22 million, down from 134,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $186.5. About 624,786 shares traded or 25.29% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 9,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 64,365 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 54,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.99M shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Finalizes Policy Changes and Updates for Medicare Advantage and the Prescription Drug Benefit Program for Contract Yea; 26/04/2018 – CMS: Speech: Remarks by CMS Administrator Seema Verma at the Health Datapalooza; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 27/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on CMS Emergency Preparedness, Getting More Protein, More; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS’s Policies and Procedures Were Generally Effective in Ensuring That Prescription Drug Coverage Capitation; 29/03/2018 – Sen. Collins: Senators Collins, Shaheen Urge CMS to Provide Coverage for Glucose Monitoring Smartphone Apps; 10/05/2018 – Dyspareunia: CMS Clarification Results In Expanded Treatment And Coverage Under Medicare Part D; 24/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Changes to Empower Patients and Reduce Administrative Burden; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CMS Energy Corp. Jr Sub Nts ‘BBB-‘: Rtgs Afrmd; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch, Finance Committee Republicans Praise CMS on Medicare Advantage, Encourage Transparency and Outreach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance In has 0.12% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 2,879 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 150,755 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 357,694 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd has 9,400 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 34,300 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 5.15M shares stake. Energ Income Prns Limited Liability Company has 1.38% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 1.45 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company stated it has 549 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 4,830 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.18% or 11.75 million shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 155 shares. 3.23 million were accumulated by Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 81,635 shares. Jefferies Limited Co invested in 60,550 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 785,881 shares to 623,683 shares, valued at $34.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,336 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22,350 shares to 29,949 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).