Cms Energy (CMS) Share Value Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Has Boosted Holding by $6.51 Million; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lowered Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $391,998

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 2,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 327,770 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.09M, down from 330,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 2.51M shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 CMS Response; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $2.30-Adj EPS $2.34; 29/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 75. Interim Reporting; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,953 MLN VS $1,829 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 28/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: E&C, W&M Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information; 13/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 81. Interim Reporting; 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Any More CMS Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Be Disappointed With Their 83% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about CMS Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.01% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 134 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 47,132 are held by Stifel Corporation. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0.01% or 10,763 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp invested in 0.04% or 134,110 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc stated it has 0.07% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Avalon Advsrs Lc reported 220,853 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 39,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 70,911 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 7,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Conning accumulated 10,429 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 0.09% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 3.77M shares. Jefferies Gru Inc Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 41,381 shares to 354,493 shares, valued at $36.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 68,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,043 shares, and cut its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 932,613 shares. Grimes & owns 3,639 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 2.85M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advsrs reported 6,940 shares stake. Paragon Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Davenport Co Limited Liability Com reported 0.53% stake. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv invested in 0.73% or 19,076 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 36,305 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shufro Rose & Lc owns 2,358 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 474,817 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gradient Investments Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Howard Capital Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,350 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 2,185 shares. Planning Advsr Lc reported 20,026 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.