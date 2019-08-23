Cms Energy (CMS) Share Value Rose While Credit Suisse Ag Upped Its Stake; Office Depot (ODP) Stock Value Declined While Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Raised Stake by $323,250

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 64,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 760,189 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.22 million, up from 695,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 608,744 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 03/04/2018 – NCPA: In New Part D Rule, CMS Asserts Authority to Apply DIR at Point Of Sale; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information; 17/04/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Joins CMS to Announce Release of New Medicare Cards, Issues Consumer Alert for Seniors; 22/03/2018 – CMS SEEKS TO EXEMPT STATES FROM SOME MEDICAID REQUIREMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns CMS Certification for Lung Transplant Program; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS’s Policies and Procedures Were Generally Effective in Ensuring That Prescription Drug Coverage Capitation; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow; 29/03/2018 – Sen. Collins: Senators Collins, Shaheen Urge CMS to Provide Coverage for Glucose Monitoring Smartphone Apps; 28/03/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M, E&C Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 25/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 83. Interim Reporting

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.24% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $1.345. About 3.86 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 377,293 shares. 50,345 were reported by Coldstream Capital Incorporated. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.2% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Jane Street Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,554 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C owns 496,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 279,350 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Lc owns 10,290 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 676,073 shares. 50,249 were reported by M Securities. Hillsdale Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 20,700 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% or 689,906 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt owns 76,770 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 355,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:KMI) by 775,700 shares to 324,300 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 111,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,572 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 13,800 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 19,913 shares. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.18% or 11.75M shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Tci Wealth holds 80 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bank The has 0.04% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 12,605 shares. Horizon Inv Svcs Limited Liability Company owns 11,355 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.06% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 68 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 120,106 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 2,467 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company accumulated 300 shares.

