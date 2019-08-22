Cms Energy (CMS) Share Price Rose While Barclays Plc Upped by $18.44 Million Its Stake; Edge Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 44.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 335,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.09M, up from 746,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 617,100 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 14/05/2018 – MYOMO – CMS PUBLISHED FAVORABLE PRELIMINARY DECISION REGARDING APPLICATION FOR HEALTHCARE COMMON PROCEDURE CODING SYSTEM “L” CODES; 10/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 72. Interim Reporting; 09/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 22/03/2018 – CMS SAYS ISSUED NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING THAT WOULD PROVIDE STATE FLEXIBILITY FROM REGULATORY ACCESS TO CARE REQUIREMENTS WITHIN MEDICAID PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information; 23/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT; 21/05/2018 – Baptist Emergency Hospitals In San Antonio Again Receive Coveted Five-Star Rating From CMS

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 164.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 56,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 91,286 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 34,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.13. About 5.26 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7,000 shares to 39 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,374 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Usca Ria Ltd owns 1.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 93,634 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 130,000 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). James Investment Rech Inc invested in 31,530 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 138,793 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Inc Or holds 55,964 shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,116 shares. The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 13,352 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc holds 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 6.84M shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen Klingenstein Limited, New York-based fund reported 82,875 shares. 1.38 million are held by Chevy Chase Trust.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (Put) (NYSE:BLL) by 18,300 shares to 37,100 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CALM) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,600 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:OMC).