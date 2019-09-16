Cms Energy (CMS) Market Value Rose While Echo Street Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $2.71 Million; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Valuation Rose While Fmr Has Cut Its Holding

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 47,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The hedge fund held 136,928 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, down from 184,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 1.25M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopause; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Energy Receives National Recognition for Sixth Time as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Finalizes Policy Changes and Updates for Medicare Advantage and the Prescription Drug Benefit Program for Contract Yea; 28/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: E&C, W&M Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 14/05/2018 – MYOMO – CMS PUBLISHED FAVORABLE PRELIMINARY DECISION REGARDING APPLICATION FOR HEALTHCARE COMMON PROCEDURE CODING SYSTEM “L” CODES; 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 06/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 76. Interim Reporting; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 463,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45 million, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 1.39M shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold EXTR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 93.09 million shares or 1.32% more from 91.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 4% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Springowl Limited Com reported 1.76% stake. Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 261,725 shares. 279,246 are held by Legal General Group Public Llc. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 339,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 25 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% stake. Bogle Invest Management Lp De owns 372,834 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 16.40M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd holds 0% or 268,206 shares. Voya Management Lc has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Huntington National Bank reported 1 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 71,010 shares. 3,295 are owned by Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 1.24 million shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Extreme Networks Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2.9%; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Extreme Networks’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) Share Price Gain of 85% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Extreme Networks Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ingrid Burton – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $856.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 410,664 shares to 822,507 shares, valued at $23.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX) by 5,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.01M for 20.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17,691 shares to 100,503 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 40,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa, France-based fund reported 324,516 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 27,631 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 5,486 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 24,619 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 4,761 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And holds 244 shares. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 9,488 shares. Camarda Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.07% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Lc has invested 0.08% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Luminus invested in 445,755 shares or 0.62% of the stock.