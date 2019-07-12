Cms Energy (CMS) Holding Held by Partners Group Holding Ag; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Decreased Position

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 4,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,085 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 1.40M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 27/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on CMS Emergency Preparedness, Getting More Protein, More; 24/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Changes to Empower Patients and Reduce Administrative Burden; 16/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 73. Interim Reporting; 28/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Buyback programme; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 32, Form CMS-1728; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q EPS 86c; 08/03/2018 – Malaysian Cement & Concrete Manufacturers Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 30 Companies Including Oriental Holdings Berhad, CMS Cement and Alliance Precast Industries – ResearchAndMarkets

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 71,363 shares to 641,301 shares, valued at $52.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 86,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Spears Abacus has invested 7.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 7,222 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Gp Inc has 5.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Asset Strategies Inc holds 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 78,760 shares. Citizens & Northern reported 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sabal, Florida-based fund reported 295,242 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt owns 3,334 shares. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srb reported 19.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,336 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Whittier Commerce Of Nevada has 3.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citigroup reported 0.6% stake. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 178,339 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 3.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 17,119 shares to 23,186 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 46,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,482 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).