Cms Energy (CMS) Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Its Stake; Proshare Advisors Maintains Position in Macerich Co (MAC)

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 104.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 38,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 74,535 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 36,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 2.62 million shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 71,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 327,053 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.94 million, down from 398,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 1.25 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 21/03/2018 – SunshineActSoftware.com Releases Integration Module to Automate and Simplify Open Payments Compliance with the CMS; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Energy Receives National Recognition for Sixth Time as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,953 MLN VS $1,829 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: FORM 6-K FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded CMS UPIC SMRC contract; 04/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 80. Interim Reporting; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IT’S TAKING STEPS TO REDUCE MEDICARE DRUG COSTS; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 27/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Bipartisan Group of Senators Demand Explanation for CMS’ Views Related to Unique Legal Status of Tribes

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.01 million for 20.70 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CMS Energy declares $0.3825 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Any More CMS Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 271,981 shares to 983,439 shares, valued at $27.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 83,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Scotia has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 6,561 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.06% or 240,358 shares in its portfolio. Ci Investments Inc reported 105,214 shares. Weiss Multi reported 314,999 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 38,340 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 603,525 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Com accumulated 437,237 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 113 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 425,317 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 9,000 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Lc. Financial Bank invested in 0% or 3,720 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 48 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp accumulated 32,543 shares. 23,701 were reported by Alps Advsr. House Lc reported 93,835 shares. Btc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 11,481 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Jefferies Llc, New York-based fund reported 59,148 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 86,665 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund owns 275,200 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 20,104 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 57,667 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Lc holds 73,269 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 49,402 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Us holds 0.32% or 1.29M shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co has 1.68M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. $116,706 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. Shares for $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth on Friday, August 9. Shares for $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Companies – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Macerich Makes a Good Investment Thesis for Malls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.