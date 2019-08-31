Cms Energy (CMS) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Lowered Stake by $389,400 as Shares Rose; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $19.06 Million; Valuation Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 54,080 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 61,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 1.21 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 13/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 77. Interim Reporting; 05/03/2018 – Arkansas Govern: Governor Hutchinson Announces that CMS Approves Work Requirement for Arkansas Works Enrollees; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICE ACT; 13/04/2018 – Rep. DelBene: DelBene Urges CMS to Support Shift to Value-based Health Care; 20/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 78. Interim Reporting; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Energy Receives National Recognition for Sixth Time as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 10/05/2018 – Dyspareunia: CMS Clarification Results In Expanded Treatment And Coverage Under Medicare Part D; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q EPS 86c

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 241.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 142,582 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.08M, up from 41,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.60 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 59,844 shares to 220,169 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $196.89M for 22.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

