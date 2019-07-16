Cms Energy (CMS) Holder Advisors Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Rose; Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Shareholder Msdc Management LP Increased Its Stake by $37.56 Million as Share Price Declined

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 610,175 shares traded or 209.74% up from the average. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 20,973 shares as the company's stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 1.31 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CMS’s profit will be $141.88M for 29.31 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Com Usd0.01 by 20,235 shares to 20,810 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc by 4,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,790 are held by Norinchukin Retail Bank The. American Natl Insurance Tx has 118,560 shares. Numerixs Technologies stated it has 2,600 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 0.07% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moreover, Tobam has 1.2% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 425,833 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0.14% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 187,147 shares. Schroder reported 20,346 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 3.28M shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moreover, Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 26,399 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Cognios Cap Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 4,684 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Rech Glob has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 1.24M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,859 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 63,927 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Llc invested in 423,058 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 17,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Moreover, National Invest Svcs Wi has 0.59% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 405,314 are owned by D E Shaw & Co. 1.93M were reported by Vanguard Group. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 57,836 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company holds 32,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 689,455 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 2.04M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $161,222 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $46,610 was bought by BATES THOMAS R JR.