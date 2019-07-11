CMS Energy (CMS) EPS Estimated At $0.50; Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Holding

Analysts expect CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report $0.50 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. CMS’s profit would be $141.98M giving it 29.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, CMS Energy Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 12,670 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 16/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Bipartisan, Bicameral Leaders Urge CMS to Further Improve Medicaid Data System; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 40, Form CMS-2552-10 -; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 24/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Changes to Empower Patients and Reduce Administrative Burden; 08/03/2018 – Energy Commerce Dems: Breaking – CMS blocks Idaho’s illegal proposal to allow junk health care plans. Read Ranking Member; 27/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 79. Interim Reporting; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Weste: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid; 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) stake by 11.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as Tim Participacoes S A (TSU)’s stock declined 13.74%. The Goldentree Asset Management Lp holds 1.92 million shares with $28.98M value, down from 2.17 million last quarter. Tim Participacoes S A now has $7.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 45,018 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on July, 19. TSU’s profit will be $58.11M for 33.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased Oi S A stake by 66.29M shares to 110.01 million valued at $207.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc stake by 1.55M shares and now owns 14.09 million shares. Natural Resource Partners L was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tim Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tim Participacoes had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS Energy Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 189,628 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.07% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 20,219 shares. Principal Inc holds 0.02% or 415,668 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Co has 0.29% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 38,911 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 24,747 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 14,455 shares. Mirador Capital Ltd Partnership holds 6,862 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 817 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0.02% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Laffer holds 0% or 50,483 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 422,632 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Co. Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 233,234 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 860,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $16.70 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 26.6 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Among 6 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CMS Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

