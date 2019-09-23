CMS Energy (CMS) Analysts See $0.74 EPS; Zacks Investment Management Has Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake

Zacks Investment Management decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 28.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management sold 4,974 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 12,233 shares with $6.42 million value, down from 17,207 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $61.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 699,867 shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Analysts expect CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report $0.74 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 25.42% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CMS’s profit would be $210.00M giving it 21.32 P/E if the $0.74 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, CMS Energy Corporation’s analysts see 124.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 3.51 million shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 16/03/2018 – CMS IS COVERING ROCHE’S FDA-APPROVED F1CDX; 22/03/2018 – Noridian Healthcare Solutions awarded CMS UPIC SMRC contract; 02/04/2018 – CMS ISSUES FINAL MEDICARE HEALTH, DRUG PLANS FOR 2019; 10/04/2018 – SCPC Praises CMS Recognition of Unique Characteristics of LTC Patient Population; 20/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 78. Interim Reporting; 03/04/2018 – NCPA: In New Part D Rule, CMS Asserts Authority to Apply DIR at Point Of Sale; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Pelosi: Pelosi Statement on Final CMS Report on 2018 Affordable Care Act Enrollment; 13/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS Paid Practitioners for Telehealth Services That Did Not Meet Medicare Requirements; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CMS & Sub; Rates CMS’s Junior Sub Notes ‘BB+’

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 12.49% above currents $531.16 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $630 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity. On Tuesday, July 23 the insider Myriam Curet sold $2.65 million.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 56.27 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CMS Energy has $6900 highest and $5700 lowest target. $66.67’s average target is 5.64% above currents $63.11 stock price. CMS Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, September 6 report. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 26.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $17.91 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 30.77 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold CMS Energy Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.