Cme Group Usd0.01 Cls A Common Stock (CME) Position Lifted by Rathbone Brothers Plc; Tesla (TSLA) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Raised Stake by $862,110

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 275.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 4,213 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 1,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $223.06. About 1.59 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/05/2018 – Australia’s Kidman Resources to supply lithium hydroxide to Tesla Inc; 04/05/2018 – Short-seller Mark Spiegel believes Tesla will suffer from new competition in the electric car market; 10/03/2018 – Tesla’s all-electric Semi hauls first load of cargo. Via @Curbed:; 30/03/2018 – TESLA ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT -“IN MOMENTS BEFORE COLLISION, AUTOPILOT WAS ENGAGED WITH ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL FOLLOW-DISTANCE SET TO MINIMUM” -BLOG; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Tesla’s electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium; 15/05/2018 – Tesla will pause production at its California factory for six days at the end of the May to work on fixes to its assembly line for its new Model 3 sedan; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 16/05/2018 – KIDMAN RESOURCES LTD KDR.AX – OTHER COMMERCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION SAYS IT IS SENDING TEAM TO INVESTIGATE FATAL TESLA CRASH, FIRE IN CALIFORNIA -AGENCY; 03/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer says Tesla’s post-earnings analyst call was CEO Elon Musk’s “best conference call ever.”

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Usd0.01 Cls A Common Stock (CME) by 3565.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 148,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 152,844 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, up from 4,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Usd0.01 Cls A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $215.69. About 147,674 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday morning, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 15/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Talks to Acquire Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen had bought 360 shares worth $79,816.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtn reported 0.07% stake. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 181,364 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt Equity has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership owns 3,650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 15,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 1.78 million shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 35 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability reported 441 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0% or 1,808 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 44,684 shares. Company Of Vermont accumulated 0.03% or 1,446 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Company invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Vanguard Gp has invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Healthcare by 2,178 shares to 38,696 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gs Russell 2000 Idx Due 5/20 by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (MDY).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,623 shares to 66,362 shares, valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:SYY) by 5,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,910 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (NYSE:EL).