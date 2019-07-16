Cme Group Inc/Il (CME) Position Maintained by Investec Asset Management Ltd; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Boosted Its Holding by $832,572 as Valuation Rose

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $13.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2007.94. About 1.93M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc/Il (CME) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 33,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 571,932 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.13M, up from 538,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc/Il for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $203.98. About 671,966 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach; 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE APRIL 1FCJ8 AND MAY 1FCK8 CONTRACTS DOWN 4.500 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 2,474 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Dana Invest Advisors accumulated 7,957 shares. Strategic Fincl Services Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Symphony Asset Mngmt holds 659 shares. 418 were accumulated by Advisory Grp. Capwealth Limited Liability Company owns 4,967 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Monetta Service invested in 5,700 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motco reported 335 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,425 shares. Magellan Asset Limited holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 31 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 15,669 shares. Horseman Management Limited invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 31,073 are held by Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $114.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,272 shares, and cut its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,099 are held by Naples Advisors Ltd. Checchi Advisers Limited Company owns 4,620 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 44,863 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.23% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 0.15% or 1.44M shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.08% or 3,559 shares. Cypress Group has invested 2.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cortland Advisers, Delaware-based fund reported 355,284 shares. Security Trust Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 127 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 300 shares. Moreover, Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.33 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Co owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 57 shares. 8,358 are owned by Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 150,654 shares to 11.23 million shares, valued at $449.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,323 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

