CME Group Inc. (CME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) and Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) compete against each other in the Investment Brokerage – National sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CME Group Inc. 184 16.13 N/A 5.35 33.97 Nomura Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CME Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CME Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CME Group Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.6% Nomura Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

CME Group Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.33. Competitively, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

CME Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CME Group Inc. 2 2 4 2.50 Nomura Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CME Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $192.67, and a -2.35% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CME Group Inc. and Nomura Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 0.8% respectively. About 0.2% of CME Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Nomura Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CME Group Inc. 2.03% 4.86% 0.79% -3.24% 14.01% -3.34% Nomura Holdings Inc. -7.95% -11.58% -15.79% -27.74% -40.11% -9.68%

For the past year CME Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nomura Holdings Inc.

Summary

CME Group Inc. beats Nomura Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. Its products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions, as well as provides hosting, connectivity, and customer support for electronic trading through its co-location services. It also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports, and historical data services, as well as index services. CME Group Inc. serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.