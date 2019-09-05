CME Group Inc. (CME) Touches $222.26 High on Sep, 5; KALI (KALY) Shorts Lowered By 93.72%

KALI INC (OTCMKTS:KALY) had a decrease of 93.72% in short interest. KALY’s SI was 49,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 93.72% from 791,200 shares previously. The stock increased 6.45% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0099. About 1.61M shares traded. Kali, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALY) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) reached all time high today, Sep, 5 and still has $235.60 target or 6.00% above today’s $222.26 share price. This indicates more upside for the $79.59 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $235.60 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.78B more. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $222.26. About 238,351 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76; 28/03/2018 – CME Group lines up £3.8bn takeover of Michael Spencer’s Nex; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8

Kali, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes apparel and related products for 20-45 years old men under the VLOV brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $684,535. The firm sells its products to its distributors; and directly to consumers. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2013, it operated 17 stores in Fujian Province; and sold its products through distributors at 404 points of sale in northern, central, and southern China.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lourd Cap Limited has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bangor Bank reported 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Davenport & Com Ltd Co reported 0.56% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated reported 0.59% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 26,341 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,968 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Co holds 45,000 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Old Dominion Mngmt holds 29,950 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.48% or 71,252 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 24,387 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.62% or 97,206 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank stated it has 2,147 shares. Assetmark has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.27 million for 33.88 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -12.08% below currents $222.26 stock price. CME Group had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 5. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Friday, August 9 report. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $214 target in Friday, March 15 report.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $79.59 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 43.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.