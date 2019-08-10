CME Group Inc. (CME) Reaches $215.72 High on Aug, 10; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $731,070 Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 12.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 16,246 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 113,084 shares with $5.14 million value, down from 129,330 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.47M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15

The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) reached all time high today, Aug, 10 and still has $228.66 target or 6.00% above today’s $215.72 share price. This indicates more upside for the $77.25 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $228.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.63 billion more. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.72. About 1.05 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 04/05/2018 – After rocky start to SOFR, investors may be slow to embrace futures; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pension Serv reported 348,096 shares stake. Moreover, Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sabal Trust reported 3,175 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,850 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Thornburg Investment Management accumulated 4.95% or 3.11M shares. Gam Ag invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mizuho Bank has invested 1.5% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,877 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 1,025 shares. Cambridge Inv Research accumulated 43,039 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 928,841 were reported by Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.12% or 327,700 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 3 by UBS. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 3. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $150 target in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 15. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gemini Exchange Data Is Being Added to CME’s Crypto Indices – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $77.25 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 42.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $391,888 activity. The insider SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold 500 shares worth $24,756. BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927 worth of stock or 2,172 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 5,169 shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) stake by 120,000 shares to 145,000 valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Charter Communications Inc N (Call) stake by 34,900 shares and now owns 45,000 shares. Coca Cola Co (Put) was raised too.