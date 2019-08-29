CME Group Inc. (CME) Reaches $214.11 After 4.00% Down Move; Collectors Universe (CLCT) Shorts Increased By 37.76%

Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT) had an increase of 37.76% in short interest. CLCT’s SI was 91,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 37.76% from 66,200 shares previously. With 77,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s short sellers to cover CLCT’s short positions. The SI to Collectors Universe Inc’s float is 1.15%. The stock increased 4.78% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 37,577 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 76.68% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 22/03/2018 – FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 27/03/2018 – Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Requests IRS Information on Use of Private Debt Collectors for Taxpayers Affected by Federally Declared; 11/04/2018 – PCGS Security Features Help Police Nab Suspects in Football Player Gronkowski Robbery Case; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q EPS 17c; 22/03/2018 – FTC: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buyin; 13/03/2018 – Global Portable Industrial Data Collectors and Analyzers Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Multi-Channel Portable Data Collectors and Analyzers with Triaxial Input and Dedicated Tachometer – ResearchAndMarkets; 22/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 16/05/2018 – Grand Basel Miami Beach Will Be the Art Basel for Car Collectors

The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $214.11. About 205,736 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-year T-notes on track for record volume day -CME; 18/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 17; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CMEThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $76.67 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $205.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CME worth $3.07B less.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -8.74% below currents $214.11 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.15M are held by Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd holds 238,507 shares. Adage Prtn Group Limited Com accumulated 449,531 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.32% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,566 shares. Jackson Square Ltd Com reported 2.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Citigroup stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mitchell Capital Mngmt Company invested in 0.35% or 5,977 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company stated it has 633,152 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division holds 3,958 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Company owns 41,132 shares. Blackrock holds 24.02 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Chevy Chase holds 0.52% or 697,391 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.25% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.67 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 41.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company has market cap of $222.58 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It has a 26.53 P/E ratio. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

