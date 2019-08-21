CME Group Inc. (CME) Reaches $212.36 52-Week High; Shorts at FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (FQVTF) Raised By 57.67%

The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) hit a new 52-week high and has $231.47 target or 9.00% above today’s $212.36 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $76.05B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $231.47 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.84B more. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $212.36. About 108,548 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 13; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Clearing Operations Underpin Cme And Ice Creditworthiness

FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had an increase of 57.67% in short interest. FQVTF’s SI was 899,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 57.67% from 570,300 shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 243 days are for FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UN (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)’s short sellers to cover FQVTF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 120 shares traded. Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fevertree Drinks plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The companyÂ’s products include Indian tonic water, naturally light tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, naturally light ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, bitter lemon, lemonade, Sicilian lemonade, spring soda water, and premium cola. It has a 47.3 P/E ratio. Fevertree Drinks plc sells its products under Fever-Tree brand name to bars and restaurants.

More notable recent Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fevertree: A Victim Of Its Own Success – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Fevertree Is A HOLD – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fevertree: Is The Panic Selling Warranted? – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fevertree: A Strong Performance, A Good Product, But Too Expensive For Me – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fever-Tree: Continued Strength For The Premium Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,435 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 43,753 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 285,910 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 1,996 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 280 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc reported 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Parsons Cap Ri reported 11,554 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc invested in 206,435 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.27% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,864 were reported by Partnervest Advisory Services Llc. South Carolina-based Verity And Verity Limited Co has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc National Bank Usa reported 4,692 shares stake. Bb&T owns 4,532 shares.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.05 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 41.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.