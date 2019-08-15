CME Group Inc. (CME) Reaches $211.85 After 5.00% Up Move; South State Has Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Holding By $391,248

The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.68% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $211.85. About 315,231 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 22/05/2018 – IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s NexThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $75.86B company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $222.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CME worth $3.79 billion more.

South State Corp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South State Corp sold 1,368 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The South State Corp holds 69,912 shares with $20.06 million value, down from 71,280 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $69.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $272.55. About 321,514 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.08 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

South State Corp increased Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) stake by 11,413 shares to 195,617 valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 15,548 shares and now owns 26,107 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 30.85% above currents $272.55 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $391 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 7. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $364 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,540 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First United Financial Bank Trust holds 7,725 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 143,141 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,996 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.83% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 152,844 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 62,200 shares. Moreover, Private Trust Communication Na has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 5,428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.41 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has 2.29 million shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr accumulated 583,297 shares. Glenview Bancorp Dept stated it has 2.23% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Etrade Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Forbes” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.