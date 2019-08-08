CME Group Inc. (CME) Reaches $210.70 High on Aug, 8; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Sellers Increased By 10.84% Their Shorts

Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) had an increase of 10.84% in short interest. ARW’s SI was 2.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.84% from 2.47 million shares previously. With 569,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW)’s short sellers to cover ARW’s short positions. The SI to Arrow Electronics Inc’s float is 3.25%. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 241,342 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards

The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $223.34 target or 6.00% above today’s $210.70 share price. This indicates more upside for the $78.04 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $223.34 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.68 billion more. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $210.7. About 438,003 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.04 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 41.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $214 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, June 5. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CME in report on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Bernstein.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 1,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.13% or 43,753 shares. Davis R M invested in 114,090 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Mizuho Bankshares holds 1.5% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,311 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 121,831 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 9,462 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Bank accumulated 510,954 shares. Eqis Capital accumulated 1,832 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Becker Mgmt Incorporated, Oregon-based fund reported 4,886 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 29,371 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 164,866 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gemini Exchange Data Is Being Added to CME’s Crypto Indices – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Arrow Electronics, Inc. shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Blackrock invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). James Inv Incorporated reported 0.64% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Eqis Management accumulated 3,294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Maine-based Schroder Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.11% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Swiss Bancorp holds 0.02% or 290,548 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Mason Street Advisors stated it has 45,156 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 94,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 74,892 were reported by Mutual Of America Limited Com. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.03% or 21,169 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 0.65% or 47,508 shares. Kiltearn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 568,184 shares or 1.24% of the stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.71 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other services and products.