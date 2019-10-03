CME Group Inc. (CME) Reaches $210.60 After 3.00% Up Move; Anheuser-busch Companies (BUD) Sentiment Is 0.85

Anheuser-busch Companies LLC (BUD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 143 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 168 sold and decreased their stock positions in Anheuser-busch Companies LLC. The institutional investors in our database now have: 70.49 million shares, down from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Anheuser-busch Companies LLC in top ten stock positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 132 Increased: 102 New Position: 41.

The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.33% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $210.6. About 231,785 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 13; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 17/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, FIRMER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCEThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $75.42B company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $216.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CME worth $2.26 billion more.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $223’s average target is 5.89% above currents $210.6 stock price. CME Group had 12 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19400 target. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 5 by UBS. Berenberg downgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, September 19 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.42 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 41.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “It’s Too Soon to Write Off Bakkt, Wall Street Analyst Tells ICE Investors – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CME to launch E-mini S&P 500 ESG index futures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.10 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research reported 0% stake. 1,230 were reported by New England Rech &. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 587,885 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,975 shares. Haverford Co holds 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,508 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 3,827 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,516 shares or 0.79% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 483,483 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 66,550 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership reported 176,709 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.04% or 5,292 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 63,279 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,331 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,428 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 2,831 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $177.82 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 24.52 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Anheuser-Busch Pulls Off This Year’s Second-Biggest IPO – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weeklies Pop on BUD, GPRO Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Unhappy With Just 2 Hard Seltzer Brands, Anheuser-Busch Preps Bud Light Seltzer – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anheuser-Busch Dealt Another Setback in Bud Light Super Bowl “Corn-troversy” – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 566,454 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has declined 0.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt